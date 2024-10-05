BVM Ashti students shine in tennis

Mishka Tayade and Raghav Gupta secured third position in the division Level, impressing judges and spectators alike with their outstanding performance. Their triumph has earned them a spot in the State-level tournament wherein they will represent Nagpur. Veronica Deshmukh also demonstrated remarkable skills, contributing to the school's overall success.

Sports teacher Dr Sandeep Harnal escorted and guided the students. Principal Vandana Bisen has congratulated the students and applauded the hard efforts.