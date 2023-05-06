BVM Koradi boys, Orchid girls supreme

In the boys final, BVM Koradi defeated BVM Civil Lines 3-1. In the first single, Rishikesh Patil defeated Parth Mundhada 11-1, 11-6, 11-7. In the second single, Parth Kashyap got the better of Aadesh Agrawal 9-11, 11-8, 11-9. However, in the third single, Adwait Koputlwar lost to Sohan Dasgupta 4-11, 3-11, 12-10, 11-9, 6-11. In the reverse single, Rishikesh Patil downed Aadesh Agrawal 11-3, 11-6, 11-8.

In the girls final, Orchid Public School blanked Saksham Sevasadan 3-0. In the first single, Anushka Pawade overcame t Utsavi Deshmukh 11-09,11-03,11-08. Akshara Satpute gave 2-0 lead defeating VardaK Kejgir 10-12,13-11,11-06,11-08. In the last and final game, Vanshita Madke downed Poojal Rana 11-03,11-01,11-05 to clinch tht title.

Results

Under-14 boys finals: Bhavans BP Vidya Mandir, Koradi beat Bhavans B P VM Civil Lines 3 - 1 (Rishikesh Patil beat Parth Mundhada 11-01,11-06,11-07; Parth Kashyap beat Aadesh Agrawal 09-11,11-08,11-09,11-08 Adwait Kopulwar lost Sohan Dasgupta 04-11,03-11,12-10,11-09,06-11; Rishikesh Patil beat Aadesh Agrawal 11-03,11-06,11-08)

Under-14 girls final: Orchid Public School, Katol bt Saksham Sevasadan, Nagpur 3 - 0 ( Anushka Pawade beat Utsavi Deshmukh 11-09,11-03,11-08; Akshara Satpute beat VardaK Kejgir 10-12,13-11,11-06,11-08; Vanshita Madke Beat Poojal Rana 11-03,11-01,11-05)