BVM Shrikrishna Nagar drub CPS Dabha 5-0

Veer Waliokar (3rd and 12th min) and Sneet Patil (13th and 19th min) played an important role in the victory by striking twice. Roshan Bhute (7th min) was another scorer.

In other matches, Centre Point School, Katol Road defeated MB Convent 3-0 whereas Orange City High School downed NSVM Fulwani Convent 2-0. Jain International School recorded 2-o win over Saraswati Bhavan Convent. BCM Ashti owned Blue Diamond 7-0.

Resullts

BVM, Srikrishna Nagar 5 (Veer Waliokar 3rd & 12th; Rohan Bhute 7th; Smeet Patil 13th & 19th) BEAT Center Point International School, Dhaba 0; Center Point School, Katol Road 3 (Vivan Sharma 12th; Saket Gajbhiye 21st; Parth Gupta 28th) bt MB Convent 0; Orange City High School 2 (Rushal Bhaisware 9th; Nayan Salve 20th) bt NSVM Fulwari Convent 0; Jain International School 2 (Abhinav Upadhyay 10th; Samarth Deshpande 14th) bt Saraswati Bhavan Convent High School 0; BVM, Ashti 2 (Manthan Madne 7th; Arnav Charpe 20th) BEAT Blue Diamond School 0; St. Ann’s English School, Khaperkheda (Shourya Katwalkar 30th) bt St. Vincent Palloti School, Ranala in tie breker.