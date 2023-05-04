'CAs are success factor for MSMEs'

Parlewar, further said that visiting Nagpur Branch and interacting with CA members of Nagpur, always give positive vibrations. He further mentioned that, the process of digitization of MSME data is underway, with stable government at the centre, reforms are bound to come for MSMEs and they will be successfully implemented with the help of professionals like Chartered Accountants. Parlewar specifically mentioned that Chartered Accountants are always at the forefront when it comes to implementing any Government initiatives and reaching to the entire business community of the country.

Secretary, WIRC CA Sourabh Ajmera while speaking as guest of honour informed various initiatives taken by WIRC for benefit of MSMEs. Chairperson of the Nagpur Branch of ICAI CA Sanjay M Agrawal in his remarks extended due regards and welcomed all present dignitaries. He expressed warm welcome to the dignitaries from Mumbai and the speakers CA. Gautam Lath, RCM, Mumbai, CA Ankit Rathi, RCM, Mumbai, CA Sourabh Ajmera, Secretary, WIRC, Mumbai, Panelist CA Saurabh Agrawal, CA Jitendra Nagpal, Purvashree Juvekar, Vikesh Agrawal all from Mumbai for their valuable time and contribution of knowledge sharing, to the professionals at large.

CA. Gautam Lath and CA Ankit Rathi, Regional Council Members from Mumbai conducted the technicla sessions. CA Jitendra Saglani, Immediate Past Chairperson, coordinated the inaugural Session. CA Swaroopa Wazalwar, treasurer and CA Dinesh Rathi, secretary coordinated the technical sessions, while CA Akshay V Gulhane, Vice Chairman Nagpur Branch, coordinated the Panel Discussion on Startup.