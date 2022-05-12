CDCC win Guzder 'B' division title

Nagpur, Dec 9

In an interesting encounter, Central Dhantoli Cricket Club (CDCC) pipped Mujumdar Cricket Club (MCC) by just one run to win Guzder League 'B' Division Cricket Tournament organised by Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) at Jamtha Stadium on Thursday.

CDCC won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 214 for six in 50 overs.

Yogesh Dudhe played an unbeaten knock of 50 in 82 balls. Aryadeep Chaudhary (40),Shubham Chaudhary (39) and Shubham Rahote (38) were other scorers.

For MCC, Agam Kohli, Arpit Srivastava and Vandit Joshi claimed two wickets each.

In reply MCC missed the target by just one run. They made 213 all out in 50 overs.

The half centuries of Kaustubh Vyavahare (66) and Balkrushna Chavan ( 51*) went in vain. Ziya Haq ( 27 ) and Vandit Joshi (25) were other scorers. For CDCC, Anuj Rode (3 for 40) was the most wicket taker. Shubham Rajote (2 for 30) and Nakul Potode (2 for 27 runs) were other wicket-takers.