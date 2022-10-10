Chandekar pips Patil 2-1

Nagpur, Oct 10

In an interesting encounter, Sohit Chandekr pipped Vishal Patil 2-1 on the second day of Rahul Pund Memorial Snooker Tournament on Monday.

In another match, Paras Chug a budding cueist was up against an experienced player Vaibhav Patel where after losing the first frame chug maintained his calm and made his way to the final frame of the best of three frames battle. He displayed some fine cueing and showed a strong temperament to win the match 2-1.

Kshitij Dharenge recorded a 2-0 win over Eshan Dorlikar. Shrikant Kapse faced Abhishek Sarda which turned out to be a thriller where Shrikant managed to pot the pink ball in the decider frame to win the match 2-1. Dr. Pratik Brahmne, an eye surgeon by profession held his ground to score a 2-0 . win over Minal Singh Thakur.