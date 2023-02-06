Chawde hits record 508*as Saraswati win by 705 runs

Saraswati won the toss and opted to bat first. They piled up a massive total of 714 in 40 overs losing no wicket. Yash Chawde who is also a regular player of Dr Ambedkar College Sports Academy (DACSA) literally clobbered the rival bowlers and smashed unbeaten 508 runs with the strike rate of 285.39. His record knock in 178 balls was studded with 81 boundaries and 18 sixes. He was well supported by Tilak Wakode who scored 97-ball 127 hitting 13 boundaries. For Siddheshwar most of the bowlers proved very expensive. In eight over of their quota, Atharva Karne conceded 102 runs, Ankush Rahangdale 187 and Parth Funde 178.

In reply, demoralised Siddheshwar Vidyalaya were dismissed for just nine runs in five overs. Ankit Gedekar claimed six wickets conceding just six runs while Artesh Ambadare got two wickets for 2. According to the secretary DACSA secretary Dr Arvind Joshi his knock seems to be the record innings played by any batsman in 40 overs match. President of South Indian Education Society TK Venkatesh, principal of the Saraswati Vidyalaya Jayashree Shastri, sports teacher Ravi Kulkarni, DACSA coach Shailesh Raulkar and others have congratulated their eight standard student Chawde for his historic knock.