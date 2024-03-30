Chhattisgarh bag double crown

Chhattisgarh junior boys and women along with Uttar Pradesh sub- junior boys and Indian Air Force men emerged winners in the National Cycle Polo Championship jointly organised by Nagpur District Amateur Cycle Polo Associaiton, All Maharashtra Cycle Polo Association and Cycle Polo Federation of India at Darshan Coloney ground, Nandanvan, here on Saturday.

In the sub-junior boys final, Uttar Pradesh defeated Chhattisgarh 4-2 to win the title. In the third place match, Kerala defeated Telangana 3-0.

In the junior boys final, Chhattisgarh got the better of West Bengal 8-0. Uttar Pradesh achieved third place defeating Tamil Nadu 7-0.

In the senior men's category, Indian Air Force overcame Territorial Army by a huge margin of 14-2 goals. In the third-place match, Indian Army defeated host Maharashtra 14-0.

In the senior women's category, Chhattisgarh recorded 4-0 win over Kerala. Uttar Pradesh defeated Maharashtra in the third place match.

Additional commissioner of police Sanjay Patil was the chief guest of the prize distribution function. Air Commodore Joshi, Rekha Burde, Air Marshal Pradip Bapat, Dr Vinod Jaiswal, Dinesh Sarve, Dr SR Lunge, CA BS Thakre and others grace the occasion. General secretary of All Maharashtra Cycle Polo Association Gajanan Burde conducted the proceedings while Chandrakant Tijare proposed a vote of thanks.