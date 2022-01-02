Chirag, Vishwaja, Jay, Vedika triumph

Nagpur, Jan 2

Chirag Lahoti, Vishwaja Deshmukh, Jay Sawalakhe, Vedika Pal emerged champions in their respective categoties in Nagpur District Under-8 and Under-12 Chess Selection Tournament organised by Chess Association Nagpur in Association with Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation under the Aegis of Maharashtra Chess Association Mount Litera Zee School, Ghoghali Besa on Saturday.

Top two boys and top two girls will represent Nagpur district in the upcoming State tournaments. The highlight of the function was an interactive session by Dr. Jeetendra Deshmukh, father of WGM Divya Deshmukh shared his experiences related to handling of many important issues faced by Divya in her journey till date as parents of WGM. The session was well received by parents of participating kids who posed questions to Divya too who also keenly answered queries by parents.CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas, MCA tournament committee member S Soma and others were present. The tournament was conducted by Chief Arbiter Amrish Joshi and he was assisted by deputy arbiter Amit Tembhurne ,Prayas Ambade and Amit Bhongare.

The president of Unnati Foundation and general secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress CommitteeAtul Kotecha was the chief guest of prize distribution function. Corporators Mangala Khekre and Bharati Bunde were the guests of honour. CAN president Nishant Gandhi presided over the ceremony.

List of selected players :

Under-8 boys: Chirag Lahoti, Arav Dhoot, Under-8 girls: Vishwaja Deshmukh, Swara Rahul Gandhi, Under-12 boys: Jay Sawalakhe, Apratim Yadav, Under-12 girls: Vedika Pal, Nilaya Kamdi