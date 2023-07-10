City shuttlers enter semis

July 10, 2023

City shuttlers enter semis

In an exciting Under-15 doubles quarter-final, city’s talented duo Sairaj and Aarav shocked higher ranked Abhigyan Singha and Ojas Joshi of Pune 21-15, 19-21, 21-19 to seal the semis spot.

Earlier in the pre-quarters, Sairaj-Aarav pair rallied back superbly to stun Mumbai’s Jayden Noronha and Satya Chauhan 12-15, 15-10, 16-14.

In an all-Nagpur semis on Sunday, Sairaj-Aarav will face their city counterparts Arjun Khandekar and Arnav Palshikar, who got a walkover from Arjun Birajdar-Aryan Birajdar. Krisha Soni , Pranay Gadewar, Rutva Sajwan , Ameya Naktode, Shouraya Madavi and Nishika Ghokhe also entered the semis in their respective categories. Krisha and Pranay are being trained under junior India coach Ajay Dayal . In the Under-15 doubles quarters , Arjun Khandekar / Arnav Palshikar defeated Archit Vyas / Arham Redasami 21-19 21-17

Arnav Palshilar and Arjun Khandekar both practicing under BWF Certified Coach Chetak Khedikar in Mankpur Stadium at Shuttlers Craze Sports academy.

