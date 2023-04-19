Combined Bankers retain title

In a nail-biting final match played against their arch-rivals PNB, Banker's XI won by three runs.

PNB won the toss and elected to field first. Their gamble paid rich dividend as Bankers XI lost their 7 wickets at the score of 54 runs. But the 8th wicket partnership of 60 runs between Vaibhav Takhlate (32) and Natwar Jaiswal (35 not out) gave a little bit of respectability to their total. They scored 136 for 8 wickets in stipulated 20 overs.

For Punjab National Bank, Anurag Patil, Govinda Narnaware bowled economically to capture 2 wickets each conceding 27 and 22 runs respectively. Rohit Gajbhiye and Sandeep Bahade took one wicket each for 16 and 19 runs respectively.

In reply, PNB opening pair Chean Kale (16) and Akash Shindekar (24) gave sound start by putting up 24 Runs in 2.3 overs. But after the fall of Kale's wkt, PNB 's wickets fell at regular intervals and were reduced to the score of 68 for 5 wickets. But their tailenders put up a brave fight. Rohit Gajbhiye and Shekhar Kangale contributed 20 runs each. While heroic efforts of Nishant Chichghare (28 not out with 2 sixers) went in vain as their side could reach a total of 133 for 8 in 20 overs , thus failing short by mere 3 Runs to clinch the Title.

For Combined Banker's XI, Abhishek Choudhary, Devendra Gakare and Brajesh Pawar captured two wickets each conceding 28, 18 and 19 runs respectively.