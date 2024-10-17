Confident Vidarbha to take on Pondicherry

It will be interesting to see who will replace pacer Umesh Yadav who has been ruled out due to injury. Vidarbha have options in the form of Shubham Kapse or young left-arm pacer Parth Rekhade.

On the other hand, the opening match between Pondicherry and Rajasthan ended in a draw and Rajasthan earned three points on the basis of three points.

In their first innings Pondicherry made 248 thanks to Ajay Rohera who played an unbeaten knock of 94. Rajasthan, riding on captain Deepak Hooda's century (128) took first innings lead by scoring 291. In their second innings Pondicherry made 281 and thus put a victory target of 239. Rajasthan scored 220 for 7 and thus fell short of 19 runs.

Vidarbha:

Pondicherry: Arun Karthik, Ankit Sharma, Gaurav Yadav, Fabid Ahmed, Ajay Rohera, Saurabh Yadav, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Sagar Udeshi, Ramachandran Ragupathy, Premraj Rajavelu, Abin Mathew, Akash Kargave, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Aman Khan, Ritesh Gudge, Paras Ratnaparkhe.

Vidarbha: Akshay Wadkar, Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Yash Kadam, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Thakare, Shubham Kapse, Nachiket Bhute, Siddhesh Wath, Praful Hinge, Danish Malewar, Parth Rekhade, Karun Nair and Dhruv Shorey.