Congress, NCP and Sena should fight together; Pawar agrees with Uddhav Thackeray's opinion

Nagpur: While Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has instructed to form an alliance with the Congress-NCP wherever possible in the municipal and local self-government elections, now NCP National President Sharad Pawar has also supported this position. If these three parties fight together, people will get the desired result. I have the same opinion. We have discussed this at the party level, Pawar explained in Nagpur on Friday. But, he also said that there was no discussion about this with Congress and Shiv Sena.

Pawar was in Nagpur on Friday. Talking to reporters after the meeting of the city executive of the party, he said, speaking in Parliament, if a demand is made to the government on an issue and it is not accepted, the opposition boycotts the meeting. Give dams outside. Now the central government has issued a circular banning this right. He also questioned whether the leaders of the political parties were taken into confidence while doing this.

There is a flood situation in the state. The administration has come to a standstill. Only two ministers are working for the last 10-12 days, it is harmful considering the situation of the state, Pawar told Shinde-Fadnavis.

