CPS (AB) girls U-17 football champion

the tea won the quarterfinal 1-0 and then in the semi-final they outplayed the opponents 2-1 in the penalty shootout.

In the final match the CPS, AB team defeated Mount Carmel School 1-0 to win the title.

The winning team include Mahika Naidu, Ishani Ghoshal, Kshirja Sakalikar, Saoumya Chaudhary, Sonakshi Chopade, Princee Singh, Adhya Dwivedi, Saanvi Jaiswal, Lavanya Kharabe, Addya Chaudhary, Mahi Puri, Nupoor Lakhotia, Prath a Chadawar and Sufiya Ahmad.With this victory the team has qualified for the divisional-level tournament.

Principal Perveen Cassad,vice-principal Bhakti Bobde, mentor Rahul Neware and the staff congratulated the girls and wished them success for the next level.