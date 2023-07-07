CPS (AB) honours shuttler Malvika

The event was graced by director principal Shilpee Ganguly, founder principal Radhika Mehra, principal Perveen Cassad, vice principal . Bhakti Bobd and Malvika's parents.

Malvika has played at numerous international level events in her sporting career like the South Asian Regional Under-21 Championship at Kathmandu Nepal, the Badminton World Federation Super 500 tournament at the 2022 India Open, the 2022 Syed Modi International tournament, and the 2022 Odisha Open, to name a few. She will be representing India in the Asian games which are scheduled to be held in September 2023.

Also, she is a recipient of several awards such as the Nag Bhushan award by a Maharashtra-based non-profit organisation, the Khelo India Talent Development Athlete award and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Athlete award. She will be receiving the Chhatrapati Award from the Maharashtra government this year. This award is presented to the highest sports achievers in the state.

Perveen Cassad presented the Yonex Astrox 100 zz racquet as a token of appreciation and the acknowledgment for Malvika's extraordinary achievements.

Malvika's teachers Karuna Hardas and Arpita Choudhury also spoke about the schooling phase of her extraordinary journey. Malvika also addressed the gathering wherein she spoke at length about her journey and the important influences coming from the supportive environment of the school that helped shape her personality. She credited her teachers for being her cheerleaders till date and crafting her into the person she is today.

The vote of thanks followed and the gathering sang National Anthem at the conclusion of the event.