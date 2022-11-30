CPS, St Ursula girls reign supreme

In the U-19 boys final, CPS beat Narayana Vidyalayam by four goals to emerge champions while in U-17 age category, CPS Dabha beat the CPS Wardhaman Nagar 4-0. In girls U-17 final, St Ursula beat Kids World by a solitary goal to clinch the crown. St Ursula Principal Rachna Singh, Clifford Naidu, Aaron Carton, Adarsh Dhengre, Noel Joseph, Inderjeet Singh, Rahul Neware, Virendra Baghel and

others were present during the prize distribution function.

Other results Rural: U-17girls: PragatikVidyalaya bt JainInternational School 7-0. U-17boys: Sartaswati Vidyalaya,Koradi bt Jain InternationalSchool 2-0.