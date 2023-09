DACSA emerge U-16 champ

After restricting SGR to 111 in 29.4 overs, Ambedkar College Sports Academy rode Devraj Patil’s fine 42 off 57 balls to chase down the target in 27.5 overs. For Akshat Suryavanshi top scored with 33. For DACSaA Arnav Sinhaand Vihan Gundhare claimed three wickets each. In reply, DACSA chased the target losing eight wickets in 27.5 overs. Viraaj Maheshwari remained not out on 13. For SGR Cricket Academy,

BRIEF SCORES

SGR: 111 all out in 29.4 overs (Aryan Singh 20, Gunvant Awasthi 28, Akshat Suryawanshi 33; Arnav Sinha 3/23, Vihan Gundhare 3/23, Om Luthade 2/20

DACSA: 114/8 in 27.5 overs (Devraj Patil 42, Viraaj Maheshwari 13 n.o.; Devesh Kumar 3/15, Pratik Gangadhari 2/24)

Result: DACSA won by 2 wickets