DACSA emerge U-19 champ

Nagpur, June 9

Dr. Ambedkar College Sports Academy (DACSA) were declared winners of the VCA U-19 Inter Academy 2-day tournament.

In a low scoring match played at VCA Jamtha Stadium, Ruby Colts won the toss and elected to bat and with a very low score of 83 runs in 30.1 overs put up a poor batting display. DACSA in reply also were all out in 126 runs in 43.5 overs.

Ruby Colts, with a view to go for outright victory, declared the 2nd inning at 133 for 6 wickets and DACSA scored 70 runs with 3 wickets in the second inning.

DACSA were declared winner based on their first inning lead.

Score in Brief

Ruby Colts (1st innings): 83/10 in 30.1 Overs (Govind Pandey 21, Varun Bisht 16,

Rayan Rajput 15, Sanskar Chawate 3/29, Pratham Maheshwari 3/30, Kunal Kungwani 2/12)

DACSa (1st innings): 126/10 in 43.5 Overs (Yatharth Gandhe 49, Pratham Maheshwari 33, Quamruddin Ansari 5/44, Dharmendra Thakur 2/26)

Ruby Colts (2nd innings): 133/6 (decl) 16 overs ( Dharmendra Thakur 52, Govind Pandey 32, Varun Bisht 31 , Ankit Pandey 3/28

DACSa (2nd innings): 70/3 in 15 overs ( Neel Athaley 28* , Ankit Pandey 27, Siddesh Kantode 10 , Ashit Singh 1/08, Govind Pandey 1/22)

Result: Match DrawnDACSa won on first innings lead