Dhabe memorial slum football from July 8

Addressing media persons secretary of KVS Prof Vijay Barse said the tournament will be organised in eight divisions and the last date of entry is July 5. Only 16 teams will be given entry on a first-come-first-serve basis in each division. The knockout tournament will be held in West division (from July 15 to 17 at Police Line Takli), East division ( from July 11 to 13 at RTO ground, Dipti Signal), North division (from August 4 to 6 at Kamgar Nagar Municipal School ground), South division (from July 28 to 30 at Imamwada Kasturba Library ground), Central zone (from July 8 to 10) at Kanji House, NIT ground, South-Central zone (from July 21 to 23 at Khadan Municipal ground),West-

North zone (from July 17 to 19 at Mankapur stadium) and North-East zone (from July 30 to August 2 at Vinoba Bhave Nagar, NIT ground).

NDFA registered players are not allowed to participate in the tournament The winners from all eight zones will qualify for the city-level tournament that will be orgnaised in August, informed Prof. Barse. The winners and runners-up teams of the city-level tournament will get cash prizes.

Dr Abhijit Barse, Shikha Kalakoti, Anas Akhtar, Suraj Billore and others were present at the press conference.

For more details interested persons can contact Shikha Kalakoti(7057555906), Munmun Yadav (7385604990), Anas Akhtar(8208748426), Darshan Mohankar (7498340817), Shahryar Ali(8600445516), Badal Soren(7774850634) and Suraj Billore (8408078992).