Dhyanchand Academy begin with a bang

Nagpur, June 5

Dhyanchand Sports Academy started their campaign with a huge victory over Young Police Boys 'B' in the opening match of Baidyanath Six a side rink hockey tournament organised by Vidarbha Hockey Players Association at Vidarbha Hockey Association's ground on Sunday evening.

Sakib Rahim scored 10 goals while Faiz Khan scored six goals. The other goal scorers were Inderaj Singh (5) and Deepak Khobragade (1).

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by Divisional Railway Manager, South East Central Railway, Nagpur. Maninder Singh Uppal,

SECR Sports Officer Aditya Somkuwar, former corporator Kishor Jichkar, former VHA secretary Vinod Trivedi, Narendra Jichkar, VHPA convener Gurupreet Singh, Vivek Siriah, Kuldeep Reddy, Ravi Francis, Satish Fulsunge, Harish Kapoor, Sunil Madne, Parag Bankar, Shahnawaz Khan, Blaise Joseph, Munna Pandey, Dashrath Talewar Dara Singh, Faiyyaz Qureshi, Mohd Ishaque, Kanaiyyah Fulsunge, Subash Chandar and several former hockey players were also present.