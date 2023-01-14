Dhyanchand men, Rising women hockey champs

In the men's fihnal, Dhyanchand beat Eagle club by 9-8 in the bie breaker. The score was equalised (2-2) during the regulation time. For Dhyanchand, Kunal Thakur scored the goals in the 26 th and 37th minutes. For Eagle, Mohit Kathoute netted the goals in the 52 nd and 60th minutes. In tiebreaker, Dhyanchand scored seven goals whereas Eagle netted six. In the women's final, Rising women defeated Nagpur Academy 3-0. Thanks to Megha Mendhe who sounded the board twice in the 18th and 27th minutes. Earlier Prerna Bodkhe gave the lead to Rising women in the seventh minute. Eram Club achieved third place defeating Abhinav Mahila Hockey Club 3-0. Baljitkaur Digwa , Roshni Kupale and Sharvari Mule scored one goal each for the winners.

Twin crown for Ira International

Ira International School bagged double crown by winning Under-17 boys and girls titles. In the boys final, Ira International defeated School of Scholars, Beltarodi 5-3 in tie-breaker. The score was nil during regulation time. In the Under-17 girls final, Ira blanked St Ursula Girls School 6-0. Palak Sharma (8th and 19th min), Vaishnavi Kubde (22nd and 29th min) and Anchal Saini (15 th and 24th min) scored two goals each. In the third-place match in the senior men's category, Kamptee United beat Moil XI 7-6 in tie-breaker.