Disha guides Vidarbha to 5-wicket win over Delhi

This is Vidarbha's second victory in five matches. They are already out of contention for a knockout spot. Batting first Delhi scored 127 for 3 in 20 overs. Opener Shweta Sehrawat played an unbeaten knock of 72 in 59 balls hitting four boundaries and equal number of sixes. Lakshmi Yadav remained not out on 27 whereas Ayushi Soni contributed 19. For Vidarbha, Komal Zanzad, Kanchan Nagwani and Ayushi Thakre were chipped in with one wicket each.

In reply. Vidarbha achieved the target in 19.4 overs losing five wickets. Thanks to Disha who unfortunately missed the half-century by just five runs. Nupur Kohale (20, 9b, 2x4, 1x6) and Ankita Bhongade (13, 13b, 2x4) held the fort till the end and ensured victory. After departure of Disha on the score of 93, they stitched up unbroken partnership of 36 runs for the sixth wicket. Earlier openers Ayushi Thakre (14) and Shivani Dharne (11) gave good start to Vidarbha by making 34 run partnership for first wicket.

For Delhi, Priya Mishra (3 for 16) was the pick of the bowlers. Vidarbha have just eight points in five matches. They will play their last match against Gujarat on Monday.