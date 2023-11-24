Disha selected in India 'A' T20 team

Right-handed middle order batter Disha who represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the previous edition of Women's PremirLeague (WPL) has been selected due to her consistent performance in the last couple of years.

The Indian team will be captained by all-rounder Minnu Mani, while wicket-keeper batter Uma Chetry will be the vice-captain. All three matches of the series will be played in Mumbai, with the second match on December 1 and third on December 3.

Minnu Mani (C), Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Shreyanaka Patil, G. Trisha, Vrinda Dinesh, Gnanananda Divya, Arushi Goel, Disha Kasat, Rashi Kanojiya, Mannat Kashyap, Anusha Bareddy, Monica Patel, Kashavee Gautham, Jintimani Kalita, Prakashika Naik