Dist rapid chess tourney begins

The tournament was inaugurated by prominent legal advisor Adv. Sandeep Shastri. Past Chairman of ICAI Nagpur and WIRC Regional Council member CA Abhijit Kelkar was the guest of honour. CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas and working president SS Soman were present on the occasion.

The tournament is being conducted for selection of top two payers each from Nagpur district for participation in Maharashtra State Rapid and Blitz Championship. The Rapid Championship has attracted 105 entries and there are 80 participants registered in Blitz group.

Chief Arbiter for the Championship is Amrish Joshi who is being assisted by SNA Swati Kumbhalkar, SNA Amit Tembhurne, Shyam Agrawal, Prayas Amabde and Prathamesh Machave.