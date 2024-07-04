Dist U-17 badminton squads declared

The Nagpur District Badminton Championship 2024 was held in the month of June. The performance of the players in the same as well as their performance at various tournaments like State Level & National Level were considered for the selection of Nagpur district Under-17 team . Last year, the girls Under-17 team had secured first position in the Inter-District Team Championship held at Ahmednagar and the boys Under-17 team secured 3rd position for the same.

NDBA president Kundatai Vijaykar, vice presidents Anand Bajaj and Shriram Purohit , secretary Mangesh Kashikar, joint secretary Bhavana Agrey, EC members Sneha Faizpurkar and Bhavesh Deshmukh , treasurer Anant Apte, Gurdeep Singh Arora , Madhavi Kashikar Hedaoo and Aditya Galande have congratulated the team members.

Teams

U-17 boys: Arnav Palshikar, Rutva Sajwan and Sparsh Kawale.

U-17 girls: Nishika Gokhe, Shourya Madavi and Vaishnavi Manglekar

Team coach: Madhavi Kashikar Hedaoo, Manager: Anant Apte