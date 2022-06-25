DKM set up title clash with NBYS

Nagpur, June25

Host Dharmpeth Krida Mandal (DKM) set up a title clash with Nutan Bharat Yuvak Sangh (NBYS) in Inter-Club Senior Basketball Tournament at DKM court in Shankar Nagar here on Saturday.

In the semi-final, DKM quelled the challenge of Nagpur Amateur Sports Association (NASA). DKM were trailing by 10-16 in the first half after losing the first two quarters 4-6, 6-10. However, after a change of ends, DKM playing before home spectators stated a spectacular comeback and won third quarter 15-13 in a keen contest. In the last quarter, they didn't give an opportunity to the rivals and went on to win 16-2. Thanks to Nishant Ashu (19) and Harsha lMaraotkar (12) for their match-winning quarterwise performance. For NASA, Vallabh Trivedi (19) single-handedly held the fort and scored 19 but in vian. Earlier on Friday night, NBYS defeated SN G 79-61. The quarterwise score was 19-12, 24-17, 15-17, 21-17. Tushar Maske (22), Yash Jiwtode (20) and Sharvil Bomanwar (12) were the main architects of NBYS victory. Final match will be played between NBYS and DKM on Sunday at 7am.

RESULT (Semifinal) DKM (Nishant Ashu 19, Harshal Maraotkar 12) bt NASA (Vallabh Trivedi 19) 41-31 (4-6, 6-10, 15-13, 16-2)

NBYS (Tushar Maske 22, Yash Jiwtode 20, Sharvil Bomanwar 12) bt SNG (Siddhesh Kulkarni 19, Soni Kumar 17) 79-63 (19-12, 24-17, 15-17, 21-17)