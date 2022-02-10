DNC holds mass suryanamaskar drive

Nagpur, Feb 10

As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the department of sports of Dhanwate National College (DNC) organised a mass suryanamaskar programme.

The programme was held under the guidance of acting principal dr Bharti Khapekar on DNC premises. From February 3 to 8, the students, players, teaching and non teaching staff performed Suryanamaskar daily in the morning. On the occasion, Dr Devendra Wankhede spoke on the importance of Suryanamaskar in life. He appealed to the students to perform at least 12 Suryanamaskars daily. Dr Sangita Jivankar, Dr Rajeev Gosavi, Dr Kulbhushan Meghe, Dr Subash Dadhe, Dr Vandana Ingle, Dr Parag Joshi, Prof. Surrendrasingh Gaharwar, Prof Nitin Chopde, Profl Jayannt Jichkar, Prof. Pinjarkar and NCC cadets of the college were present on the occasion.