DNC Jr, Ambedkar College win

Nagpur, Oct 21

Dhanwate National College (DNC) Junior and Dr Ambedkar College, Deekshabhoomi recorded victories over their opponents in Dr Panjabrao Deshmmukh Memorial Inter-College Cricket Tournament on Friday.

DNC overcame Anjuman College by huge margin of 142 runs. Batting first DNC scored 163 for four in 20 overs with Sujal Chawala hitting 84. In reply, Anjumar were all out for 21 in 11.4 overs.

In the second match, Dr Ambedkr College recorded four-wicket victory over Centre Point College. Batting first CPS scored 124 for 8 in 20 overs. Manan Agrawal missed half a century by one run. In reply, Ambedkar College achieved the target losing four wickets. Thanks to Teja Soni who hit match-winning 61.