Dnyaneshwari, Adi win U-19 TT titles

Girls Under-19 title went to Gyaneshwari Patharkar who got the better of Utsavi Deshmukh 11-04, 11-08, 11-06.

Adi Chitnis clinched the boys Under-19 title defeating Arush Meshram 11-09, 12-10, 11-06. Poorvi Kaur Renu clinched the Under-11 and Under-13 girls singles titles to run away with two crowns.

In the Under-11 final, she defeated Kavita Nandeshwar 11-05, 11-08, 11-03. Later in the Under-13 she beat the same rival with a 11-08, 11-05, 11-09 verdict. Surajsingh Yeotikar, Pramod Chikle, Prakash More, Deepak Kanetkar, Laxmikant Kirpane, Rajesh Mopkar were present during the prize distribution programme.

Results (all finals)

U-11 girls: Purvi Kaur bt Kavita Nandesnwar 11-5, 11-8, 11-3; Boys: Karan Kashyap bt Anmol Warhade 17-15. 8-11, 11-5, 11-8; U-13 girls: Purvi Kaur bt Kavita Nandeshwar 11-8, 11-5, 11-9 , Boys: Purabsingh Renu bt Sarth Shastri 11-9, 16-14, 11-9; U-15 girls: Sharvari Khobragade bt Anvesha Kashyap 11-6, 11-5, 7-11, 12-10; Boys: Shrivar Kumre bt Sarth Shastri 6-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-5; U-17 girls: Anvesha Kashyap bt Unnati Sakhare 11-6, 11-7, 11-9; Boys: Tejas Vasnikar bt Arush Meshram 11-6, 11-9, 6-11, 8-11, 11-1; U-19 girls: Dnyaneshwari Patharkar bt Utsavi Deshmukh 11-4, 11-8, 11-6; U-19 boys: Adi Chitnis bt Arush Meshram 11-9, 12-10, 11-6.