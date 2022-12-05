DPS boys, St Ursula girls for div tourney

In the boys final, Delhi Public School (DPS) defeated School of Scholars Beltarodi 1-0. Deepak Meena scored an all-important goal in the 22nd minute. The result would have been different had Priyanshu Rahangdale not missed two opportunities in the 9th and 26th minutes.

With this victory, DPS has qualified for the Divisional Hockey tournament to be held at the same venue from December 6 to 8.

Earlier in the semis, DPS defeated Ira International 1-0 thanks to Meena who sounded the board in 14th minute. SOS Beltarodi entered the final defeating BVMAshti 3-1 via tie-breaker. The score was nil during regulation time.

In the girls section, riding on Trishala Hichami's brace St Ursula High School blanked Swaminarayan 2-0 and won the title. Trishala scored the goals in the third and 24th minutes. For Swaminaryan Samruddhi Bhagat missed the open chance in the 16th minute. With this win, St Ursula has qualified for divisional tournaments.

Earlier in the semis, Swaminarayan defeated Jagat Public School 3-0 while St Ursula got the better of St Vincent Pallotti 2-1 via sudden death.