Eleven Star, CR play 3-3 draw

In an exciting encounter Eleven Star and Central Railway played out a 3-3 draw in the super six tie of JSW Super Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Suyog Nagar ground, here on Thursday. In the 31st minute Adnan Niyazi drew the first blood for Eleven Star.However, his joy was short-lived as four minutes later Abhay equalised the score.

In the 43rd minute,Ravindra struck and put the railmen in the leading position.

After a change of ends, immediately in the first minute, Mohammad Umar found the net for Eleven Star and made the equation 2-2. The second goal for Ravindra came in the 50th minute for the Central Railway. After facing goal, Eleven Star too intensified their attacks to level the score Finally in the 66th minute, Mohammad Haan scored the levelled the score 3-3. In the remaining time both the teams made lot of efforts to score a winning goal but in vain.

On Friday, Nagpur City will play Eagle FC at 4 pm at the same venue.