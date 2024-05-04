Final heading towards interesting finish

AIR chasing Reshimbagh Gymkhana's first innings tally of 247, were bundled out for 139. But they hit back to dismiss Reshimbagh Gymkhana for a mere 110 runs in their second innings, thus setting up an intriguing finale. Kaustubh Salve, who had scalped three wickets in the first innings, picked up five wickets for 40 , while his partner-in-crime Pushpak Gujar claimed 4/53 to rock Reshimbagh.

Earlier Pravin Rokade claimed five wickets whereas Aaditya Khilote got four as Reshimbgth Gymkhana pushed All India Reporter (AIR) on back foot.

For AIR opening batter Mohit Nachankar (50, 79b, 7x4), Vaibhav Chouksey (17) and Pushpak Gujar (22 not out) showed some resistance whereas other batter failed to face Rokade and Khilote.

Leding by 108 runs, Reshimbagh Gymkhana in their second innings made harakiri and were all out for a paltry 110 in 38 overs Kaustubh Salve (5 for 40) and Pushpak Gujar (4 for 53) wreaked the havoc. For Reshimbagh, middle order batter Shreeyog Pawar top scored with 33. Captain Kedar Jagtap (19) and Siddhesh Dandewar (14) were main scorers.

Scores in brief

Reshimbagh Gymkhana 1st innings: 247 all out in 79 overs (Shree Choudhary 39, Sandesh Durugwar 48, Chaitanya Podalliwar 54, Aaditya Khilote 30; Kshitiz Dahiya 3/43, Kaustubh Salve 3/69)

All India Reporter 1st innings: 139 all out in 37.2 overs (Mohit Nachankar 50, Pushpak Gujar 22 n.o.; Pravin Rokade 5/51, Aaditya Khilote 4/32)

Reshimbagh Gymkhana 2nd innings: 110 all out in 38 overs (Shreeyog Pawar 33; Kaustubh Salve 5/40, Pushpak Gujar 4/53)

All India Reporter need 219 runs for victory