First FIBA endorsed 3x3 basketball toourney from today

A total of 76 teams in four categories will participate in the three-day tournament where a total of 132 games will be played in the league cum knockout format. The 3x3 competition is organized as a part of the initiative of Maha Basketball Association (MBA) and Nagpur will become the first local city to conduct the FIBA endorsed championship. In this competition, a total of 300 local players enrolled themselves and are all set to get the world basketball rankings to be given by the World Basketball Federation (FIBA).

The Nagpur leg of the tournament will be played in the following two age categories: a. Open Men and Women (Players above 18 years of age) b. U18 Men and U18 Women (Players born on or after 01.01.2005)

In the Open men and U-18 boys group 27 teams each will vie for the honours whereas 16 teams in the U-18 girls section and six women teams have confirmed their participation.

The top two teams in each category will qualify for the Zonal competition from where the top four finishers will qualify for the state tournament.

The matches will begin at 5pm on Friday and players must reach 30 minutes before their scheduled match.