Five city grounds to get facelift

Nagpur. March 28

Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) has decided to develop as many as five city grounds that are in bad condition. Under the 'Khelo India' scheme, a proposal has been prepared and sent to the central government to get funds for their development.

Designs have been prepared to give a new look to these grounds. The special thing about this project is that these grounds will have high-quality facilities for not one or two but about half a dozen sports. The five grounds that will be developed this year under the Khelo India scheme are at Vaishali Nagar , Darshan Colony, Zade Layout, Deendayal Nagar and at Dabha. After the development of these grounds, the facilities for football, table tennis, tennis, cricket, hockey and other sports will be made available.

Designs have been prepared for this development. Some changes in these are also possible. After developing, those who reach here for morning exercise or walking will also have a different feeling.

More grounds will be developed

“Under the Khelo India scheme, this year a proposal has been sent to the Center for the development of five grounds. The developmental work will start after the funds are available from the Centre. Apart from this, some more grounds will be developed next year."

Manoj Suryavanshi

NIT chairman