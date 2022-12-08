GM Sadhwani wins title in Spain

He scored 8/9 points, ( 7 wins and 2 draws ) gained 17 ELO rating points and became the sole winner of the event with an outstanding rating performance of 2786 . Last round victory against Spanish Grandmaster Yuffa Danill was important for Raunak to emerge as a clear champion.

He was unbeaten throughout the event. He received a glittering trophy and a cash prize of 3000 Euros .Commenting over victory Raunak said, " A Joyful moment for me . Nothing in the world can beat the pleasure of winning tournaments. I am happy that I played some good chess. I was consistent throughout the event . I played some aggressive chess and also defended and handled positions quite well. I hope to continue this form in the near future on my chess skills by working even more harder." .