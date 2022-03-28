Gold medal for visually impaired lshwari

A visually impaired 12- year-old girl lshwari Pande clinchd gold medal and two silver in the National-level Para Swimming Championship held at Udaipur in Rajsthan recently.

She participated in 50 mtr breakstroke event and achieved the first position with a timing of 1min 23 seconds. Then she won silver medals in 50 mtr backstroke with a timing of 1 min 46 sec. In the 50 mtr freestyle she clocked 1min 43 sec timing. Swimming pools are being closed for last two years due to corona lockdown. Therefore, a temporary rope lane was prepared at Ambazari lake for her to practice daily for two hours to achieve this success. Ishwari is a 7th standard student of BRA Mundle School for blind and a member of Shark Aquatics Sporting Association. She practices daily under the coaching of NIS Coach Sanjay Batwe .