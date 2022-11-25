Gondia thrash Sindewahi 6-0

In the one-sided encounter, Gondia rode on two goals from Suraj and Shishir Shrivastava to drub their rivals.

Suraj put gondia ahead in the 9th minute and Saurabh Sahare then doubled the lead in the 14th minute.

In the second half, Ashutosh fired a powerful hit into the board to make it 3-0.

Shrivastava then scored two goals in 35th and 46th minute and Suraj rounded it off in 49th to record a convincing win.