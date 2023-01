Good discount at garment sale

Expensive pants, shirts, T-shirts, tops, kurtis, pajamas, palazzos and all summer wear branded Garments are being sold at affordable rates in the sale. The sale offers a grand festive range of well-known branded garments like Arrow, Levi's, Buffalo, Pepe Jeans, Park Avenue, Color Plus, Benetton, Celio, Octave, Van Heusen, Black Berry, Jack Andrew Jones and more. International branded garments, formal and sports pure leather shoes Lotto, woolen color of benetton, redtape, reebok, adidas premium footwear are available at very low prices. Trolley suitcases, shopping bags are being sold at a discounted rate. Apart from this, Chanderi, Garhwal Boota, Garhwal Print, Kota Border, Supernet, Cotton Print, Raw Silk Sarees are being sold at affordable rates. Ladies, gents garments are also available. Suresh Bonge, a customer who visited the sale said that shopping was a pleasure with the availability of best quality branded garments at affordable prices for the entire family under one roof in the SAIL. . This sale will be till July 4