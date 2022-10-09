Good response to Ayur Walkation

The main motto of holding the event was to inculcate the habit of walking and make one self fit.

The walkathon started from Freedom Park Zero Mile Metro Station at 6.30 am. A host of dignitaries including MLC Pravin Datke, DCP Gajanan Rajmane, Deputy Commissioner NMC Ram Joshi, RTMNU’s Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, Nagpur Metro’s Anupkumar Kokate and Vicco’s Amit Pendharkar flagged off the walkathon.

Students of ayurved, practising professionals, professors and general public took part in the event. Mahesh Londhase, Diwakar Bhoyar and Suraj Kolhe emerged as the top three male participants while Tulsi Chaudhary, Prerna Rangari and Shreya Ambade shared top honours in women’s category. All those who completed the event were presented medals. Amar Kulkarni conducted the programme.

At the outset, a pooja was performed on Ayurved deity Dhanvantari by the guests. Vaidya Deepa Dharmadhikari presented a devotional song.

Founder president of Ayurved Vyaspeeth Vaidya Vinay Velankar, Rajni Gokhale, Shirish Pendse, Vilas Jadhav, Anand Tembhurnikar, Malhar Joshi, Rajesh Guru, Nalin Shah were among those prominently present on the occasion. Vaidya Shrikant Wanikar, Hitendra Maind, Sanjay Adgaokar, Mrutyunjay Sharma, Mrunal Jamdar, Shishir Goswami, Prasad Deshpande, Madhav Ashtikar, Ashish Gotmare worked overtime to make the event a big success.