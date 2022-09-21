Gorle slams four goals as Ira record huge win

Nagpur, Sept 21

Riding on Aryan Gorle's four goals including a hat-trick Ira International School drubbed Bipin Krishna Bose Vidya Mandir 4-0 in the YMCA Inter-School Under-16 Football Tournament at Nagpur rural police gorund, Teka here on Wednesday.

Arya dominated the proceedings right from the word go. In the 14th minute he drew the first blood and then went on to score in 15th, 20th and 25th minutes to ensure big win.

In another high scoring match, BVM Ashti blanked Lalita Public School 5-0. Thanks to Manthan Madhe who strick twice in the 10th and 18th minutes. He was well supported by Aryan Rao (5th min), Atharva Kale (14th min) and Emmanuel Paul (23rd min).

Dadasaheb Dhanwate Nagar Vidyalaya downed St Andrew's English School 4-1. For the winners, Ammar Raza (4th min) , Adi Somkuwan (10 th min), Atharva Dhargave (19th min), and Pranav Lokhande (25th min) scored on goal each. For St Andrew’s English School, Walni Harshit Banariya scored the lonely goal in the 22nd min.

Mahatma Gandhi High School recorded 3-0 win over Sacred Heart Academy. Huzaif Sheikh (15th min), Arnav Bageshwar (16th min) and Shubh Bargat ( 20th min) were the goal scorer.

Today's fixtures:

Orchids The International School V/S Sri Guru Harkishan Public School at 9 am.; Mount Litera Zee School V/S SFS High School, Sadar 9 a.m.; School of Scholars, Wanadongri V/S Indian Olympiad School, Bhilgaon at 10:15 am; Narayana Vidyalayam, Koradi V/S Delhi Public School, Mihan 11 am; Khubchand Bajaj High School V/S Qidwai High School 11:30 am' Modern High School, Koradi V/S St. Vincent Pallotti High School, Kamptee 12:15 am.