'Hamibhav Kendra' basis for paddy procurement, arbitrariness of traders, double whammy on farmers

Sometimes there is a decline in the production of agricultural goods. One of these crises is the fifth of the farmers. The government is expected to provide relief to farmers in such adverse conditions. Currently (Rabi Season) harvesting of paddy crop is in final stage. Moreover, it is the main crop of the farmers in the district. Therefore, even if the production is reduced, the farmers will benefit only if they get a guaranteed basis for paddy farming. Otherwise, traders will continue to earn money. The threshed grains have to be sold at a paltry price due to lack of price. The government has now demanded the farmers start all the grain procurement centers in the district without seeing the end of the farmers.

The harvesting process of paddy cultivation has been completed. The farmers would have benefited a lot if they had got the right price. The paddy procurement center was expected to start as soon as the harvest started. However, due to lack of this facility, farmers have to sell their produce to traders. Besides, farmers are now facing Kharif and will have to buy foodgrains before then.

Farmers are greatly benefited if the paddy crop is sold at a guaranteed price. Farmers are suffering due to a lack of proper rates even after harvesting. Farmers are in dire need of money for the Kharif season. So it is being sold at the price you get. However, traders are benefiting from the plight of farmers and the central government's apathy. Storage of goods purchased from farmers and sales as prices rise is the math of traders. However, the maths of farmers' surplus production has deteriorated.