HBCA Permier League begins

organised its annual Sporting event ‘HCBA Premier League Cricket Tournament at WCL cricket ground.

The chief guest of the tournament was Administrative Judge, Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court. Justice Atul Chandurkar. Former BCCI president and ex-ICC chairman Adv. Shashank Manohar also graced the occasion. Also prominently present were Justice Vinay Joshi and

Justice YG Khobragade.

In the tournament as many as 22 teams consisting of Lawyers, Attorneys,

High Court and District Court Staff are participating. The matches will be held at three venues including

grounds i.e. WCL Cricket Ground Civil Lines, Mecosabag Ground & Vasant Nagar Ground. The inaugural match was played between The Sunrisers and The Granediers in which The Granediers emerged victorious. In other matches Lex & Legal Logistics, Weekend Warriors & Justice League won their matches.

The executive committee of HCBA headed by president Adv. Atul Pande along with secretary Amol Jaltare, Pankaj Tidke, Madhav Lakhey, Pruthviraj Chawan, Vishwajeet Singh Uberoi, Bhushan Bhendarkar, Anirudh Ananthakrishnan were present on the occasion.