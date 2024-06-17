Hit-and-Run in Nagpur: Drunk Driver Runs Over Eight People Sleeping on Footpath, Two Dead

In Nagpur, a hit-and-run incident occurred again as a drunk driver ran over eight people sleeping on the footpath, resulting in the death of two individuals and serious injuries to five others. This tragic accident occurred near Dighori Chowk in the jurisdiction of the Wathoda police station. This tragic accident occurred near Dighori Chowk in the jurisdiction of the Wathoda police station.

At around 12:15 AM, several people were sleeping on the footpath. These individuals made their living by selling toys on the streets, including women and children. The driver of the speeding car, heading towards Umred Road, lost control and the car mounted the footpath. It ran over three women, four children, and one man. The impact produced a loud noise, leading to the immediate death of one woman on the spot. The area was thrown into chaos following the accident, with blood splattered all over the scene. The driver fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a team from the Wathoda police station arrived at the location. All the injured were rushed to Medical Hospital for treatment, where another person succumbed to their injuries. The police quickly initiated a search operation using CCTV footage. The car driver, Bhushan Lanjewar, was arrested and was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. Currently, five people remain in critical condition and are undergoing treatment, as stated by Vijay Dighe, the officer in charge at Wathoda police station.