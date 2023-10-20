Hitesh , Mahavir Kadam finish Ironman Goa 70.3
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 20, 2023 07:05 PM 2023-10-20T19:05:02+5:30 2023-10-20T19:05:02+5:30
Hitesh started his endurance sports journey with Dr. Amit Samarath in Nagpur in the month of October 2020, three years ago. He had never run more than 6k before that. " After increasing my endurance under the guidance of Amit sir, I ran in couple of half marathons. And then finished my first and only full marathon in Mumbai in 4 hours and 7 minutes this year before starting triathlon training."
About Goa event he said, " In the event in Goa, you have to swim 1.9km in the sea. I never swam in the sea and only had just 3 swimming sessions in open water in Ambazari lake. So, the idea of swimming in the sea was terrifying at first but I had practiced a lot and finished swimming of 1.9km in 42 mins".
Generally, he can run 21 km easily. But in the event after swimming and cycling was done, running started at 11:30 am. It was very hot and sunny in Goa that day. There was not a single cloud and the route had no tree shade till 12:30 PM. So, this was the most difficult half marathon of his life. He finished one of the most difficult races in the world in 7 hours and 12 mins to become Ironman 70.3.
Mahavir Kadam, who is a Government Civil Contractor also completed Ironman Goa 70.3 successfully. This was his first ever Triathlon event. He also learned swimming in last 6 months and trained for cycling and running rigorously. He had done only running events before. He overcame tough weather conditions of heat and humidity in Goa to become Ironman 70.3.Open in app