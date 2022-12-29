Host DACSA drub SB City by 8 wickets

Batting first SB City scored 114 all out in 25 overs. Arush Waghade top scored with 21. Divyansh Mishra (13), Viraj Verma and Atharva Belsare (11 each) were other scorers.

For DACSA, Raunik Hedau claimed three wickets for 18 runs whereas Viraj Maheshwari, Atharva Patel and Rudransh Khambadkar were chipped in with one each.

Inm reply, DACSA achieved the target in 17.3 overs losing just two wickets. Thanks to Arjun Mahajan (47) and Praval Bambal (22) who remained unbeaten and ensured the big win. Prior to them opener Malhar Dhurad (26) also batted well.Raunik Hedau was declared man-of-the-match