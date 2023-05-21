IA Anurag gets FIDE School Instructor title

Anurag's dedication and proficiency in chess have been evident throughout his career. In the previous year, he was appointed as the Team Coach and Team Selector for the Indian University Team in the Asian University Chess Championship. Under his guidance, the team achieved remarkable success, winning all four gold medals and setting a new record for the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). Continuing their winning streak, the team secured the bronze medal this year.

The FIDE School Instructor title is a prestigious recognition bestowed by the World Chess Federation (FIDE), promoting chess education and development globally. Expressing his gratitude, Anurag acknowledges his family, Nagpur District Chess Association, Maharashtra Chess Association, and All India Chess Federation for their instrumental roles in his success. He extends special thanks to Parishi Singh Kiledar, CEO of Chess Knight Academy, for her invaluable support and guidance.

The members of Nagpur District Chess Association congratulate Anurag on his recent title and wish him continued success in his future endeavors. Their support reflects the tight-knit chess community in Nagpur and their admiration for Anurag's accomplishments.

