ICAI's responsibilities increasing: Mitra

Dr. Mitra was addressing a press conference at a local hotel on Thursday. He said, “ Keeping in mind the climate change, our work is going on. Earlier we used to talk only about profit. Now we talking about 3P along with leading the in G20 countries. This includes 'Profit', 'People' and 'Planet'. A chartered accountant should have a major contribution in this. The Institute is also supporting the Railways in making the changes in the accounting.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued a detailed framework for the Social Stock Exchange (SSE). Mitra said ICAI took out MSME Yatra to create awareness in the MSME sector covering 75 cities. Dr. Mitra told that there are 44 chapters of ICAI and there are around 3,65,000 CAs in the country. Of these, 28 percent are women. He said that the Nagpur chapter of the institute is doing good work.