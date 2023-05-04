Indian players to assemble in city tomorrow

On Friday and Saturday, they will have practice session at VCA Civil Lines centre wicket. Sunday will be the rest day whereas on Monday (Feb 6), Indian team will have practice session at VCA Jamtha. On February 7, the Australian team will have their practice session from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. followed by India's session from 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

On February 8, Indian team will train from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. whereas Australian team will have training session from 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. The match of the Border-Gavaskat trophy will be played from February 9 onwards.

Online ticket sale from today

Sale of tickets to the general public will begin on Wednesday online through official ticketing partner Bookmyshow.com. from 9:00 am onwards. The tickets can be booked on the following platforms: www.bookmyshow.com and their Mobile App. Each person shall be entitled to book four tickets only. The redemption centre for online ticket buyers will be located at the Bilimoria Pavilion, Civil Lines, Nagpur. The redemption centre will open on February 5, 2023. Tickets can be redeemed from 9 am to 5 pm till 8th February, 2023.