Inter-college futsal begins

Director of GHRIET, Nagpur Dr. Vivek Kapoor & all HoD & dean graced the inaugural function.

In this tournament 18 teams are vying for the top honours. The winner will walk away with Rs 7,000 whereas the runers-up will get Rs 5,000. The second runners-up will be awarded Rs 3,000. The tournament will be organised under the guidance of HoD ETC Engineering Dr. Devashree Marotkar and RGI sports officer Inderjeet Sing Randhawa.