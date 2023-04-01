Inter-dist cricket tourney from today

According to a press release issued by VCA, in all, 10 district teams will be taking part in the 10-day tournament.

The teams have been divided into two groups of five each. Wardha, Amravati, Gondia, Washim and Yavatmal have been placed in one group and will play all their group league matches at Yavatmal, while the other five teams including Bhandara, Akola, Buldhana, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur ill play their matches at Chandrapur. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals to be played at Yavatmal on April 10. The final is scheduled on April 11 at the same venue. Many of Vidarbha’s top senior as well as junior players are likely to be seen in action during the tournament.